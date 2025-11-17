2025 Wallisville Lake Project Wounded Veteran Alligator Hunt

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District hosted the 10th Annual Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Gator Hunt at its Wallisville Lake Project location, Sept. 14 to 17, 2025. The Galveston District co-hosted the event in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Chambers County Emergency Medical Services, and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors—a Texas-based nonprofit 501c3 organization. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|09.17.2025
|11.18.2025 15:28
|Video Productions
|986921
|250917-A-ZS026-4202
|DOD_111387282
|00:01:39
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
