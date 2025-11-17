Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Wallisville Lake Project Wounded Veteran Alligator Hunt

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District hosted the 10th Annual Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Gator Hunt at its Wallisville Lake Project location, Sept. 14 to 17, 2025. The Galveston District co-hosted the event in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Chambers County Emergency Medical Services, and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors—a Texas-based nonprofit 501c3 organization. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 15:28
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Wallisville Lake Project Wounded Veteran Alligator Hunt, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wallisville Lake Project
    Texas Parks and Wildlife
    Texas Game Wardens
    Alligator Hunt
    Lone Star Warriors Outdoors
    Texas

