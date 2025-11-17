2025 Wallisville Lake Project Wounded Veteran Alligator Hunt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District hosted the 10th Annual Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Gator Hunt at its Wallisville Lake Project location, Sept. 14 to 17, 2025. The Galveston District co-hosted the event in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Chambers County Emergency Medical Services, and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors—a Texas-based nonprofit 501c3 organization. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.