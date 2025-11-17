Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCCENT 40th Birthday spartan competition

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central personnel compete in a Spartan Day competition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2025. The competition consisted of beach volleyball, spear throwing, soccer shootout and tug-of-war to celebrate SOCCENT’s 40th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 14:49
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    sof
    soccent
    fitness
    CENTCOM
    MOLON LABE
    spartan competition

