U.S. Special Operations Command Central personnel compete in a Spartan Day competition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2025. The competition consisted of beach volleyball, spear throwing, soccer shootout and tug-of-war to celebrate SOCCENT’s 40th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986915
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-DE541-2001
|PIN:
|251002F
|Filename:
|DOD_111387211
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCCENT 40th Birthday spartan competition, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.