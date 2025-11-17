Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The People Who Move USTRANSCOM Series: Mr. Charles Jones

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command CMSgt. Brian Kruzelnick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, interviews Mr. Charles Jones, assistant facility manager, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, November 3, 2025. Discover the faces behind Transcom's global missions: the personal journeys and professional excellence of those who ensure its success, one story at a time. The people that move Transcom is a video series that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals of the U.S. Transportation Command. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 14:40
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    U.S. Transportation Command

