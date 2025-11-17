U.S. SOCCENT 40th Birthday Strength Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Special Operations Command Central personnel participate in a strength competition to celebrate the 40th birthday of SOCCENT at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2025. Activated on Oct. 1, 1985, SOCCENT is responsible for planning, conducting and commanding joint special operations and training exercises as a sub-unified command throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)