    U.S. SOCCENT 40th Birthday Strength Competition

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central personnel participate in a strength competition to celebrate the 40th birthday of SOCCENT at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2025. Activated on Oct. 1, 1985, SOCCENT is responsible for planning, conducting and commanding joint special operations and training exercises as a sub-unified command throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    SOF
    soccent
    strength competition
    Weightlifiting
    CENTCOM
    MOLONLABE

