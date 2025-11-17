U.S. Special Operations Command Central personnel participate in a strength competition to celebrate the 40th birthday of SOCCENT at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2025. Activated on Oct. 1, 1985, SOCCENT is responsible for planning, conducting and commanding joint special operations and training exercises as a sub-unified command throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986895
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-DE541-1001
|PIN:
|251002F
|Filename:
|DOD_111386950
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, U.S. SOCCENT 40th Birthday Strength Competition, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.