    KC-46 Training Flightline coverage

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francine Martin 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Air Refueling Squadron aircrew and 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron personnel prepare for flight operations on a KC-46A Pegasus at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025. The KC-46 provides aerial refueling, cargo transportation and aeromedical evacuation capabilities to support both the Air Force and JB MDL missions. (U.S. Air Force video by 87th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986894
    VIRIN: 251118-F-JC229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111386937
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Training Flightline coverage, by A1C Francine Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    2nd Air Refueling Squadron

