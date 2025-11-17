DTRA MENTOR - PROTÉGÉ PROGRAM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) was created as a pilot program (Public Law 101-510) in 1990. The program was created by former Senator Sam Nunn and implemented by former Defense Secretary William Perry. The program was made permanent in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This program aims to strengthen and modernize the defense industrial base by connecting small businesses with more experienced government contractors.