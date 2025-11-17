Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA MENTOR - PROTÉGÉ PROGRAM

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) was created as a pilot program (Public Law 101-510) in 1990. The program was created by former Senator Sam Nunn and implemented by former Defense Secretary William Perry. The program was made permanent in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This program aims to strengthen and modernize the defense industrial base by connecting small businesses with more experienced government contractors.

    Location: US

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Mentor Protege Program

