U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks about the success and continuation of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986873
|VIRIN:
|251115-D-D0161-5626
|Filename:
|DOD_111386582
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task-Force D.C. commander, speaks about the continuing D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
