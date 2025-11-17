Lt. Jonathan Wilson, occupational audiology department head at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, discusses how the audiology department supports the Navy and Marine Corps warfighting team during their day-to-day operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986861
|VIRIN:
|251107-O-EQ418-1106
|PIN:
|251101-C
|Filename:
|DOD_111386330
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Audiology supports Navy and Marine Corps Warfighting Mission, by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.