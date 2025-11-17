Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Audiology supports Navy and Marine Corps Warfighting Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Curtis Hill 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Lt. Jonathan Wilson, occupational audiology department head at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, discusses how the audiology department supports the Navy and Marine Corps warfighting team during their day-to-day operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986861
    VIRIN: 251107-O-EQ418-1106
    PIN: 251101-C
    Filename: DOD_111386330
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Audiology supports Navy and Marine Corps Warfighting Mission, by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine '
    Audiology Clinic
    Navy 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download