Coast Guard Operation River Wall

The Coast Guard began deploying additional forces to the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas on October 9, 2025. This surge operation – known as Operation River Wall – will bolster ongoing Coast Guard efforts to control, secure, and defend approximately 260 miles of the Rio Grande River that makes up the U.S. border there. Leveraging its unmatched expertise, authorities, and capabilities, the Coast Guard will deter, interdict, and defeat illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and other threats to our communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)