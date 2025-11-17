Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Operation River Wall

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard began deploying additional forces to the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas on October 9, 2025. This surge operation – known as Operation River Wall – will bolster ongoing Coast Guard efforts to control, secure, and defend approximately 260 miles of the Rio Grande River that makes up the U.S. border there. Leveraging its unmatched expertise, authorities, and capabilities, the Coast Guard will deter, interdict, and defeat illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and other threats to our communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986854
    VIRIN: 251024-G-LB555-3207
    Filename: DOD_111386109
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: TEXAS, US

