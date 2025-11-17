Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Marine Corps Birthday message 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan delivered remarks during the U.S. Marine Corps 250th Birthday celebration at the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:25
    Location: US

    This work, SECNAV Marine Corps Birthday message 2025, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Birthday
    Marines250
    marine

