Slow motion video portraits of various military veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986848
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-RT381-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111386049
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
This work, U.S. Military Veteran slow motion video portraits, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
