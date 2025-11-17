SECNAV Veterans Day message

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan visits the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., to speak with veterans and deliver his Veterans Day message to the force. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986847
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111386048
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
