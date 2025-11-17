B-roll of U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border between the U.S. and Canada near Richford, Vermont. Footage includes vehicle rock barriers and aerials of the border vista, known as "the Slash", a man-made track of deforestation that demarcates portions of the border between the two nations.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986843
|VIRIN:
|250821-H-AT513-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_111385971
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USBP Operations - Northern Border Swanton Sector - Vermont, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.