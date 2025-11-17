USBP Operations - Northern Border Swanton Sector - Vermont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border between the U.S. and Canada near Richford, Vermont. Footage includes vehicle rock barriers and aerials of the border vista, known as "the Slash", a man-made track of deforestation that demarcates portions of the border between the two nations.