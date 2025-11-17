Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USBP Operations - Northern Border Swanton Sector - Vermont

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border between the U.S. and Canada near Richford, Vermont. Footage includes vehicle rock barriers and aerials of the border vista, known as "the Slash", a man-made track of deforestation that demarcates portions of the border between the two nations.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986843
    VIRIN: 250821-H-AT513-1201
    Filename: DOD_111385971
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USBP Operations - Northern Border Swanton Sector - Vermont, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Border
    Swanton
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Border Patrol

