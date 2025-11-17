Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pierre (LCS-38) Sailor portraits (slow motion) and exterior ship b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    B-roll of USS Pierre (LCS-38) exteriors on the pier in Panama City, Florida, commissioning ceremony footage, as well as slow motion video portraits of Sailors assigned to the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986842
    VIRIN: 251115-N-RT381-1003
    Filename: DOD_111385902
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pierre (LCS-38) Sailor portraits (slow motion) and exterior ship b-roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Pierre
    LCS-38

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download