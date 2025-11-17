Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN VIC InFocus 173rd Conducts Heavy Drop and Airborne Ops

    ITALY

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted airborne training consisting of a heavy drop in Pordenone, IT on 29 Nov. 2025. The airborne training is conducted quarterly to maintain readiness and to ensure the unit can deploy rapidly to protect national interests and uphold our NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986840
    VIRIN: 251029-A-FG870-8042
    Filename: DOD_111385889
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN VIC InFocus 173rd Conducts Heavy Drop and Airborne Ops, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

