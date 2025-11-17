The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted airborne training consisting of a heavy drop in Pordenone, IT on 29 Nov. 2025. The airborne training is conducted quarterly to maintain readiness and to ensure the unit can deploy rapidly to protect national interests and uphold our NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986840
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-FG870-8042
|Filename:
|DOD_111385889
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|IT
This work, AFN VIC InFocus 173rd Conducts Heavy Drop and Airborne Ops, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
