Clean Copy of 173rd Airborne Ops

The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted airborne training consisting of a heavy drop in Pordenone, IT on 29 Nov. 2025. The airborne training is conducted quarterly to maintain readiness and to ensure the unit can deploy rapidly to protect national interests and uphold our NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)