Ken Voght, a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geologist discusses the historic dewatering of Niagara Falls during an interview record in in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025. The conversation highlights why the Corps of Engineers constructed a cofferdam, drilled into bedrock, and installed monitoring systems to ensure public safety, as well as how ongoing efforts with monitoring flow rate supports safe operations and preservation of the Falls natural appearance (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986837
|VIRIN:
|251006-A-FB511-7699
|Filename:
|DOD_111385831
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, When Niagara Falls Went Dry: The Science and Engineering Explained, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.