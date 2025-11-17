When Niagara Falls Went Dry: The Science and Engineering Explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ken Voght, a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geologist discusses the historic dewatering of Niagara Falls during an interview record in in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025. The conversation highlights why the Corps of Engineers constructed a cofferdam, drilled into bedrock, and installed monitoring systems to ensure public safety, as well as how ongoing efforts with monitoring flow rate supports safe operations and preservation of the Falls natural appearance (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).