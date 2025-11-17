Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When Niagara Falls Went Dry: The Science and Engineering Explained

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Ken Voght, a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geologist discusses the historic dewatering of Niagara Falls during an interview record in in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025. The conversation highlights why the Corps of Engineers constructed a cofferdam, drilled into bedrock, and installed monitoring systems to ensure public safety, as well as how ongoing efforts with monitoring flow rate supports safe operations and preservation of the Falls natural appearance (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986837
    VIRIN: 251006-A-FB511-7699
    Filename: DOD_111385831
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Niagara Falls Went Dry: The Science and Engineering Explained, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Niagara Falls
    geology
    Dewatering
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download