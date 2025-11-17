Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    ITALY

    09.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 28, 2025) United States Service members compete in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Sept. 28. The GAFPB is a military decoration of the German Bundeswehr that can be earned by German and Allied soldiers, including US servicemembers. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command.

    Location: IT

