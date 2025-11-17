NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 28, 2025) United States Service members compete in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Sept. 28. The GAFPB is a military decoration of the German Bundeswehr that can be earned by German and Allied soldiers, including US servicemembers. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command.
|09.27.2025
|11.18.2025 09:07
|Video Productions
|00:01:00
|IT
