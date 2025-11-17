Hurricane Hunters gather data from Melissa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 10.27.2025 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

Aircrews with the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly an Oct. 27, 2025, mission into Hurricane Melissa aboard a WC-130J Super Hercules, collecting critical atmospheric data from inside the storm’s eye as the Category 5 system intensified over the Caribbean. The Hurricane Hunters, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, conducted 17 missions and 170 flight hours from their forward operating location in Curaçao, providing real-time measurements to the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)