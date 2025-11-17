Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters gather data from Melissa

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    Aircrews with the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly an Oct. 27, 2025, mission into Hurricane Melissa aboard a WC-130J Super Hercules, collecting critical atmospheric data from inside the storm’s eye as the Category 5 system intensified over the Caribbean. The Hurricane Hunters, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, conducted 17 missions and 170 flight hours from their forward operating location in Curaçao, providing real-time measurements to the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Hurricane Hunters Fly Critical Missions Into Hurricane Melissa

    Hurricane Melissa
    HurricaneMelissa

