Hurricane Hunters gather data from Melissa

Aircrews with the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly an Oct. 27, 2025, mission into Hurricane Melissa aboard a WC-130J Super Hercules, collecting critical atmospheric data from inside the storm’s eye as the Category 5 system intensified over the Caribbean. The Hurricane Hunters, a 403rd Wing unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, conducted 17 missions and 170 flight hours from their forward operating location in Curaçao, providing real-time measurements to the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|10.27.2025
|11.18.2025 09:15
|B-Roll
|986834
|251027-F-F3652-1001
|DOD_111385796
|00:03:07
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|1
Hurricane Hunters Fly Critical Missions Into Hurricane Melissa
