86th MUNS Powers Europe’s Munitions Airlift Hub B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron load munitions into a container at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. As the Air Force’s sole munitions airlift hub in Europe, the 86th MUNS ensures these assets are preserved, inspected and quickly delivered to support U.S., allied and partner operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)