U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron load munitions into a container at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. As the Air Force’s sole munitions airlift hub in Europe, the 86th MUNS ensures these assets are preserved, inspected and quickly delivered to support U.S., allied and partner operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986832
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385790
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 86th MUNS Powers Europe’s Munitions Airlift Hub B-Roll, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.