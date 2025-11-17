Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MUNS Powers Europe’s Munitions Airlift Hub B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron load munitions into a container at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. As the Air Force’s sole munitions airlift hub in Europe, the 86th MUNS ensures these assets are preserved, inspected and quickly delivered to support U.S., allied and partner operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986832
    VIRIN: 251114-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385790
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MUNS Powers Europe’s Munitions Airlift Hub B-Roll, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

