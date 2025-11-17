Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MIB-T Annual Rucksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted their annual Rucksgiving physical training event on 13 Nov., 2026, on Caserma Ederle, IT. The Rucksgiving event is a road march in which Soldiers will donate food items at the completion of the ruck march. The proceeds will go to Soldier's families and the local community who might be in need this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986830
    VIRIN: 251113-A-FG870-7830
    Filename: DOD_111385787
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MIB-T Annual Rucksgiving, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    USAG - Italy
    207th MIB - T. 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download