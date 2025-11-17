Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German sniper team engages targets during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether, SwordOfFreedom, EBST, sniper, TrainToWin

