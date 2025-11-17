Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Program Findings 2025 -- Renea Yates, Director, Office of Army Cemeteries

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    Renea Yates, Director, Office of Army Cemeteries, discusses the official findings of the Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Program, Oct. 2, 2025

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986826
    VIRIN: 251002-A-A4459-2220
    Filename: DOD_111385760
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

