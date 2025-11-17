U.S. Marines, Finnish Forces strengthen medical readiness through bilateral integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Finnish navy service members conduct a bilateral medical training exercise as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 17, 2025. The training brought medical personnel together to improve lifesaving skills, reinforce communication, and bolster bilateral mission readiness. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)