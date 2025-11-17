Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, Finnish Forces strengthen medical readiness through bilateral integration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Finnish navy service members conduct a bilateral medical training exercise as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 17, 2025. The training brought medical personnel together to improve lifesaving skills, reinforce communication, and bolster bilateral mission readiness. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986816
    VIRIN: 251117-M-UE056-2001
    Filename: DOD_111385608
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Finnish Forces strengthen medical readiness through bilateral integration, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    USMCNews
    Medical Integration
    Interoperability
    FW25
    Freezing Winds 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download