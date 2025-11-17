Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Static Line Jump Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting static line jump training conducted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori Folgore at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 6-10, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and reinforced NATO’s commitment to collective defense, demonstrating the strength of the U.S. – Italian partnership in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 986815
    VIRIN: 251030-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385603
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 173rd Airborne Brigade Conducts Static Line Jump Training, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS

    jump training
    173rd Aiborne Brigade
    partnership
    paratrooper
    parachute
    Aviano Air Base

