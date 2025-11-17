AFN Aviano TV In Focus: U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits Aviano Air Base

A video highlighting the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 22, 2025. The visit incorporated a mission brief and an immersion with various base organizations, allowing Fertitta to see the impact that the 31st Fighter Wing has on the partnership between the U.S and Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|11.05.2025
|11.18.2025 06:42
|Commercials
|986814
|251105-F-XO977-1001
|DOD_111385596
|00:01:00
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
