    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 22, 2025. The visit incorporated a mission brief and an immersion with various base organizations, allowing Fertitta to see the impact that the 31st Fighter Wing has on the partnership between the U.S and Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    ambassador
    Embassy
    partnership
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    The Honorable Tilman Fertitta

