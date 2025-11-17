AFN Aviano TV In Focus: U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits Aviano Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 22, 2025. The visit incorporated a mission brief and an immersion with various base organizations, allowing Fertitta to see the impact that the 31st Fighter Wing has on the partnership between the U.S and Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)