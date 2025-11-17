Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Dubai Airshow 2025 spectators record a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as it flies overhead Nov. 17, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The B-52 flew from Rota, Spain, to participate in the event, showcasing U.S. airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986813
    VIRIN: 251117-F-OB680-1054
    Filename: DOD_111385592
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    DAS 25, Dubai Airshow 2025, performance, partnership, Dubai Airshow, DubaiAirshow25, DAS25,

