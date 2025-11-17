B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dubai Airshow 2025 spectators record a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as it flies overhead Nov. 17, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The B-52 flew from Rota, Spain, to participate in the event, showcasing U.S. airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne)