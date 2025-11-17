B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025 spectators record a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as it flies overhead Nov. 17, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The B-52 flew from Rota, Spain, to participate in the event, showcasing U.S. airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne)
