    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 2025 Fire Prevention Week Recap

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted numerous events during Fire Prevention Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 5-11, 2025. This year’s fire safety theme focused on lithium-ion batteries, and this message was spread through events like a proclamation signing, a vehicle extraction demonstration, an open house, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Department
    Sparky
    31st CES
    safety
    Aviano Air Base

