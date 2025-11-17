AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 2025 Fire Prevention Week Recap

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted numerous events during Fire Prevention Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 5-11, 2025. This year’s fire safety theme focused on lithium-ion batteries, and this message was spread through events like a proclamation signing, a vehicle extraction demonstration, an open house, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|10.17.2025
|11.18.2025 06:42
|Commercials
|986812
|251016-F-XO977-1001
|DOD_111385580
|00:01:00
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
