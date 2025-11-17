Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony

    MADRID, SPAIN

    11.15.2025

    Video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    MADRID (Nov. 16, 2025) U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, U.S. Embassy Madrid, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, and National Support Element Madrid and their families hold the American flag during an NFL pre-game ceremony at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Nov. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 05:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986811
    VIRIN: 251116-N-MY408-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385575
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: MADRID, ES

    This work, U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony, by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

