    Bull Shark 26-1 Djiboutian Coast Guard B-Roll

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    11.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Exercise Bull Shark 26-1 concluded on Nov. 4, 2025, bringing together U.S., Djiboutian, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German forces to strengthen readiness, lethality, and crisis-response capabilities across the Horn of Africa. This biannual multinational exercise will return in April 2026, continuing to build interoperability and readiness among allied forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986809
    VIRIN: 251103-F-SQ068-1112
    Filename: DOD_111385562
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ

