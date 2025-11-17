Exercise Bull Shark 26-1 concluded on Nov. 4, 2025, bringing together U.S., Djiboutian, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German forces to strengthen readiness, lethality, and crisis-response capabilities across the Horn of Africa. This biannual multinational exercise will return in April 2026, continuing to build interoperability and readiness among allied forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986809
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-SQ068-1112
|Filename:
|DOD_111385562
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|ARTA RANGE, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bull Shark 26-1 Djiboutian Coast Guard B-Roll, by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
