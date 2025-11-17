BULL SHARK 26-1 BIR B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Bull Shark 26-1 concluded on Nov. 4, 2025, bringing together U.S., Djiboutian, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German forces to strengthen readiness, lethality, and crisis-response capabilities across the Horn of Africa. This biannual multinational exercise will return in April 2026, continuing to build interoperability and readiness among allied forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)