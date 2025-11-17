Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djiboutian Coast Guard B-Roll Exercise Bull Shark 26-1

    DJIBOUTI

    11.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djiboutian Coast Guard service members perform search and rescue operations during Exercise Bull Shark 26-1. The exercise tested interoperability between U.S., Spanish, and Djiboutian forces through simulated maritime rescue and personnel recovery missions, enhancing joint readiness and crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986796
    VIRIN: 251103-F-F4417-9811
    Filename: DOD_111385527
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djiboutian Coast Guard B-Roll Exercise Bull Shark 26-1, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

