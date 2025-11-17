Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES Conducts Live Fire Training with Italian Partners

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting live fire training conducted by the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and Italian firefighters from Vicenza at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and prepared the participants for equipment operation in live fire environments, strengthening their response times and decision making in high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 986795
    VIRIN: 251002-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385517
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    31st CES
    FireTraining
    partnership
    live fire
    firefighters
    Avaino Air Base

