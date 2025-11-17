A video highlighting live fire training conducted by the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and Italian firefighters from Vicenza at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and prepared the participants for equipment operation in live fire environments, strengthening their response times and decision making in high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|986795
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385517
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES Conducts Live Fire Training with Italian Partners, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.