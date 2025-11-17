AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES Conducts Live Fire Training with Italian Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting live fire training conducted by the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and Italian firefighters from Vicenza at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and prepared the participants for equipment operation in live fire environments, strengthening their response times and decision making in high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)