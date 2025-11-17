Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djiboutian Navy Exercise Bull Shark 26-1

    DJIBOUTI

    11.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djiboutian sailors conduct search and seizure training during exercise Bull Shark 26-1 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti. The exercise brought together U.S., Djiboutian, and partner nation forces to improve maritime domain awareness and strengthen joint response to regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:00
    VIRIN: 251103-F-F4417-5898
    Filename: DOD_111385514
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djiboutian Navy Exercise Bull Shark 26-1, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bull Shark 26-1, Djibouti Navy, Djibouti Coast Guard, CJTF-HOA, AFRICOM

