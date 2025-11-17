Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team Preforms at the Dubai Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, pilot of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at the Dubai Airshow, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 17, 2025. The demonstration highlights the F-35A’s agility and advanced capabilities to audiences attending the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986791
    VIRIN: 251117-F-KY209-2002
    Filename: DOD_111385478
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team Preforms at the Dubai Airshow, by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download