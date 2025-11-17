Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Flies Over the Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts a flyover at the Dubai Airshow, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 17, 2025. The Dubai Airshow features aircraft and demonstrations from around the world, highlighting global aviation innovation and capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986790
    VIRIN: 251117-F-KY209-2001
    Filename: DOD_111385474
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    Airshow, Flyover, International

