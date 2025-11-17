B-52 Flies Over the Dubai Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts a flyover at the Dubai Airshow, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 17, 2025. The Dubai Airshow features aircraft and demonstrations from around the world, highlighting global aviation innovation and capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)