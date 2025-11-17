B-52 Flies Over the Dubai Airshow

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts a flyover at the Dubai Airshow, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 17, 2025. The Dubai Airshow features aircraft and demonstrations from around the world, highlighting global aviation innovation and capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986790
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-KY209-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385474
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
