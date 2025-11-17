2025 ROK-US Alliance Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSAs), U.S. service members and Pyeongtaek citizens enjoy the 2025 R.O.K. U.S. Alliance Concert at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea on November 6th, 2025. The concert features various music performances from Korean folk songs to K-Pop bands, including H1-Key and Ailee. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Junseo Lee)