    2025 ROK-US Alliance Concert

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSAs), U.S. service members and Pyeongtaek citizens enjoy the 2025 R.O.K. U.S. Alliance Concert at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea on November 6th, 2025. The concert features various music performances from Korean folk songs to K-Pop bands, including H1-Key and Ailee. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986779
    VIRIN: 251106-A-AC512-2798
    Filename: DOD_111385223
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Combined Forces Command
    ROK US Alliance
    concert

