    B-Roll: Philippines SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Address Philippine, US Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin, Cpl. Brian Knowles and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson, and other key leaders address Philippine and U.S. service members at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, during ongoing foreign disaster relief operations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles, Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell, Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986778
    VIRIN: 251115-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111385150
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Philippines SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Address Philippine, US Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations, by LCpl Alexis Ballin, Cpl Brian Knowles and LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ForeignDisasterRelief, MRF-SEA25, Typhoon Uwan, USMC, 15th MEU,3dMEB

