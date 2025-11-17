B-Roll: Philippines SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Address Philippine, US Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson, and other key leaders address Philippine and U.S. service members at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, during ongoing foreign disaster relief operations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles, Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell, Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986778
|VIRIN:
|251115-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385150
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
