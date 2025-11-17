U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Sullivan Chase, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 28, 2025. During the interview, Black speaks about Patient Center Medical Home and it's benefits. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 22:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986777
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-EZ689-7248
|Filename:
|DOD_111385128
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Around the Region: BDAACH Patient Walk-In Capabilities, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.