Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: BDAACH JOES Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Sullivan Chase, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 28, 2025. During the interview, Black speaks about the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) and it's importance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986775
    VIRIN: 251028-F-EZ689-4273
    Filename: DOD_111385122
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: BDAACH JOES Survey, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    JOES survey
    Democratic People's Republic of Korea (Korea
    Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download