B-Roll: Shining Star 26

MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, out of Sagami General Depot, partnered with a comosite battery from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force South West and Central Air Defense Missile Groups and U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command during Operation Shining Star 26, a bilateral live-fire exercise conducted Nov. 1, 2025. The event highlighted combined air defense integration while validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. As a recurring exercise, Shining Star reinforces U.S.-Japan defense cooperation through simultaneous Patriot engagements, sharpening tactics, communicaiton procedures and interoperabilityl, while emphasizing the enduring alliance and shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)