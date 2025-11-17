Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Shining Star 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, out of Sagami General Depot, partnered with a comosite battery from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force South West and Central Air Defense Missile Groups and U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command during Operation Shining Star 26, a bilateral live-fire exercise conducted Nov. 1, 2025. The event highlighted combined air defense integration while validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. As a recurring exercise, Shining Star reinforces U.S.-Japan defense cooperation through simultaneous Patriot engagements, sharpening tactics, communicaiton procedures and interoperabilityl, while emphasizing the enduring alliance and shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986773
    VIRIN: 251101-A-TR140-6694
    Filename: DOD_111385098
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Shining Star 26, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JASDF
    94th AAMDC
    IAMD
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    INDOPACOM
    38th ADA Bde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download