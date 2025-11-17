UNC/CFC/USFK Hosts Command Sgt. Maj. Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love relinquished his command to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 2, 2025, as he concludes 37 years of distinguished service to United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea. This position is the senior enlisted leader for these three major commands. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)