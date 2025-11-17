Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Hosts Command Sgt. Maj. Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love relinquished his command to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 2, 2025, as he concludes 37 years of distinguished service to United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea. This position is the senior enlisted leader for these three major commands. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986772
    VIRIN: 251002-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385088
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

