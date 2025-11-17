2025 United Nations Participation Memorial Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the United States and the Republic of Korea gather at the War Memorial of Korea for the United Nations Participation Memorial Festival on October 24th, 2025. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, recognizes the collective effort of 22 allied nations to keep peace on the Korean peninsula as he makes special remarks during the event. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Junseo Lee)