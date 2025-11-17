Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 United Nations Participation Memorial Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Service members from the United States and the Republic of Korea gather at the War Memorial of Korea for the United Nations Participation Memorial Festival on October 24th, 2025. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, recognizes the collective effort of 22 allied nations to keep peace on the Korean peninsula as he makes special remarks during the event. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986769
    VIRIN: 251024-A-AC512-8623
    Filename: DOD_111385083
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Memorial Day
    United Nations Command
    UNC USFK

