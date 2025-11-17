Service members from the United States and the Republic of Korea gather at the War Memorial of Korea for the United Nations Participation Memorial Festival on October 24th, 2025. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, recognizes the collective effort of 22 allied nations to keep peace on the Korean peninsula as he makes special remarks during the event. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Junseo Lee)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986769
|VIRIN:
|251024-A-AC512-8623
|Filename:
|DOD_111385083
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 United Nations Participation Memorial Festival, by CPL Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.