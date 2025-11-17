JPMRC 26-01 C100 UAS B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army C100 unmanned aircraft system, assigned to Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, provides medium range reconnaissance during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 on Nov. 15, 2025, at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii. JPMRC 26-01 integrates U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)