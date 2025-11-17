Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 26-01 C100 UAS B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army C100 unmanned aircraft system, assigned to Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, provides medium range reconnaissance during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 on Nov. 15, 2025, at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii. JPMRC 26-01 integrates U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986768
    VIRIN: 251115-A-FU572-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385058
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    25ID
    KTA
    JPMRC 26-01

