JPMRC 26-01 C100 UAS B-Roll

A U.S. Army C100 unmanned aircraft system, assigned to Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, provides medium range reconnaissance during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 on Nov. 15, 2025, at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii. JPMRC 26-01 integrates U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986768
|VIRIN:
|251115-A-FU572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385058
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
