Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theater Gateway Video #2: POVs in Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Diego Figueroa 

    8th Army

    If you're authorized to own or ship a POV, here's some tips so you know what to expect when coming to Korea. (Produced by Sgt. Diego Figeroa and Cpl. Joseph Liggio/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986766
    VIRIN: 251106-A-MP517-9661
    Filename: DOD_111385029
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Gateway Video #2: POVs in Korea, by SGT Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download