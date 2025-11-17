Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Gateway Video #1: Before You PCS to Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Before you ship out to South Korea, here's some tips to help make your PCS a smooth transition. Also, there's tips on what to expect when you bring your phone. South Korea is a technologically and economically advanced country where the Army serves side by side in the defense of two homelands. (Produced by Spc. Luciano Alcala, Spc. Raylen Ciota, and Spc. John Farmer/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986765
    VIRIN: 251105-A-KB025-2689
    Filename: DOD_111385017
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KR

