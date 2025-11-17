Theater Gateway Video #1: Before You PCS to Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986765" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Before you ship out to South Korea, here's some tips to help make your PCS a smooth transition. Also, there's tips on what to expect when you bring your phone. South Korea is a technologically and economically advanced country where the Army serves side by side in the defense of two homelands. (Produced by Spc. Luciano Alcala, Spc. Raylen Ciota, and Spc. John Farmer/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)