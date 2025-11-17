MCB Camp Blaz Honors 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz participate in a run across Guam in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday, in Agat, Guam, Nov. 5, 2025. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday, MCB Camp Blaz ran across the island of Guam, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986749
|VIRIN:
|251030-M-SG132-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111384525
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
