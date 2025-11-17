MCB Camp Blaz Honors 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz participate in a run across Guam in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday, in Agat, Guam, Nov. 5, 2025. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday, MCB Camp Blaz ran across the island of Guam, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)