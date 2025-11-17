Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Blaz Honors 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy

    GUAM

    10.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz participate in a run across Guam in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday, in Agat, Guam, Nov. 5, 2025. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday, MCB Camp Blaz ran across the island of Guam, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    MCIPAC
    250th Birthday
    USMC
    run
    guam

