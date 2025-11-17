Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Guest of Honor Speech at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Congressman Jack Bergman, guest of honor and retired U.S. Marine, gives a speech to U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The ceremony consisted of speeches by guest speakers, the marching of the colors, cake-cutting and the reading of the birthday message. With over 3,500 attendees, the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in New Orleans is the largest ball throughout the Marine Corps this year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

