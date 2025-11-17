Commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Guest of Honor Speech at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Congressman Jack Bergman, guest of honor and retired U.S. Marine, gives a speech to U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The ceremony consisted of speeches by guest speakers, the marching of the colors, cake-cutting and the reading of the birthday message. With over 3,500 attendees, the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in New Orleans is the largest ball throughout the Marine Corps this year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)