Presque Isle Beach Nourishment Completed 33rd Year

Since 1993, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has been conducting a beach nourishment project on Presque Isle, placing over 1.4 million cubic yards of sand in total to protect Erie Harbor from erosion in Presque Isle, PA, Oct. 9, 2025. This critical work ensures the continued safety of navigation in the harbor, supporting both regional infrastructure and the vibrant ecosystem of Presque Isle State Park (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).