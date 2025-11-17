Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presque Isle Beach Nourishment Completed 33rd Year

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Since 1993, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has been conducting a beach nourishment project on Presque Isle, placing over 1.4 million cubic yards of sand in total to protect Erie Harbor from erosion in Presque Isle, PA, Oct. 9, 2025. This critical work ensures the continued safety of navigation in the harbor, supporting both regional infrastructure and the vibrant ecosystem of Presque Isle State Park (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 15:32
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

